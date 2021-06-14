2021 WAN Awards entry: Nexus International School (Singapore) - Broadway Malyan

The Nexus International School (Singapore) campus is the flagship school for the Nexus brand and is designed to provide a template for the school of the future. Set between the Pan Island Expressway, a busy arterial route, and the Pelton Canal, part of the Singapore Park Connector Loop, the tight site called for an unusual “vertical campus” concept with the junior school on the lower floors and the senior school on the higher floors, providing spaces for 2,000 students ranging in age from 3 to 18.

Facilities include two indoor sports halls, a 50m outdoor, Olympic-size swimming pool, an artificial sports pitch and multiple outdoor play-decks plus improved public realm, a café, library, auditorium as well as a raft of adaptable learning spaces.

The design presents a dramatic and protective façade to the expressway; it’s dynamic and flowing form referencing the movement of cars and becoming a notable icon for drivers. On the canal side the campus opens up, integrating itself into the local community and creating a new and improved public realm that activates the canal.

The Nexus school is designed around a ‘structural grid’ to maximise flexibility in recognition of the various and changing needs of students and teachers. Classrooms will not be closed off completely; instead bespoke furniture with acoustic panelling will be used to create spaces of the size required at the time. The school provides a simple and flexible solution to year group clusters, hubs and classrooms that can be easily adapted to future trends.

