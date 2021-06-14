2021 WAN Awards entry: M Campus - AIM Architecture

When we think about an office headquarter, we think of a landmark, a tall building situated in a busy CBD. What if the headquarter roots on the edge of the city, one foot in the countryside? Could we embrace the rural qualities in this contemporary fashion headquarters?

A few years ago, we were approached with this question. The request was a campus that celebrated the unique culture of the company, and created cohesion between two contrasting identities - that of the city dweller, the new urbane, modern China, and that of the traditionalist.

Breaking ground on one of the last unbuilt expanses of land between Disney, Pudong Airport, and the heart of Shanghai, the project evolved over time into a careful meditation on contrasts, context, and ultimately, developing an agricultural landscape into a commercial one.

We needed to address the contrasts. So we did it in a way that only makes sense here: Head on. The campus was split into two landscapes - hard and soft.

Separately, the buildings are singular, modest, and contrasted. Taken together, the juxtaposition of a high density, urban commercial center and serene tree-lined courtyards with sun-splashed brick elicit a kind of tension that transforms the whole.

