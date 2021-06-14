2021 WAN Awards entry: Amey Daldy Park + Daldy Street Linear Park - LandLAB

Amey Daldy Park; an urban, undulating, iconic open space creating a lush green heart for Wynyard Quarter. Integrated social infrastructure, low impact design and ‘designed topography’ into a contemporary park space, establishes a dynamic ‘backyard’ for the precinct’s anticipated population growth.

The brief was developed between the city’s transport and development agencies, calling for a lineal greenspace connecting to the harbours edge providing a landscape ‘spine’ for future development. Strategic design moves comprised our design response: interweaving notions of ‘Park’ and ‘Street’. The resulting hybrid space combines functionality and linearity of a street with rhythmical, spatial sequences and diverse programs of a park.

Providing a 650m continuous green corridor between ‘land’ (original coastline pre-reclamation) and ‘sea’ (Waitematā) the Linear Park culminates with Amey Daldy Park at its heart.

The Park topography acts as informal furniture, accommodating a range of event programs, supporting, and adapting to the new urban community requirements. Integrated infrastructure includes a Watercare ‘Pump Station’ wrapped within a cylindrical pavilion referencing the history of tanks and industrial archaeology.

Transplanted Pōhutukawa evoke senses of mature coastal forests.

Furniture elements relate to the interaction of coastal narratives with the industrial history of the area

Native planting supports water sensitive design strategies, ecological diversity, and employs phytoremediation throughout interconnected rain gardens and green infrastructure. Vast vegetated swales provide significant flood capacity on this vulnerable, low lying land.

Landscape is prioritised to revitalise the post-industrial ‘terrain vague’ of the Quarter’s core while linking people, ecology, infrastructure, buildings and landscape.

Completion: 05.02.2021

Size: 9,300 sq m

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.