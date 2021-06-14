2021 WAN Awards entry: Commercial Bay Sky Terrace + Laneways - LandLAB

The Commercial Bay project consists of a series of laneways and sky terrace located above. The ‘Sky Terrace’ located on the tower podium is an urban rooftop landscape connecting historic processes of reclaiming city from ocean, with contemporary processes of ‘raising the city to the sky’.

The ‘Sky Terrace’ is a conceived authentic ecology, reintroducing rare and endangered native species. An indigenous palette of vascular epiphytes, vines, creepers, climbers and pendant plants creates vertical landscapes composed from the Waitematā and Waitākere forests.

The ambitious design concept was fully coordinated with the complex sub-structure of the podium to locate areas of higher loading (trees, mounded gardens and furniture), and make structural changes to allow the successful expression of the roof garden. A key design principle was to enable vegetation to emerge seamlessly from the plane of paving, avoiding ‘raised edges’ synonymous with many rooftop garden designs.

The ‘sculptural’ furniture elements are adapted through a parametric design process; informed by coastal environments and recalling timber forms of indigenous and contemporary boat building. A combination of surfaces, architectural frames, moveable furniture, lighting and technology enables flexible spaces to be appropriated for a variety of activities supporting a contemporary workplace.

Extensive research and development of green technologies and methods were required to enable and contribute to on-site rainwater harvesting and re-use, supporting the wider Commercial Bay project, receiving both ‘design’ and ‘as-built’ 5 star Green Star ratings.

Completion: 06.11.2020

Size: 2,835 sq m

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.