2021 WAN Awards entry: Giant Group Global Headquarters - JJP Architects and Planners

Located in the Central Taiwan Science Park, the project consists of an office tower, a cycling culture museum, and an underground parking garage. The identity conveyed by the expressive power of architecture and design is intended to express the speed of cycling and the bold image of Giant Group.

The tapering tower features public areas in the podium and executive suites at the top. The service core is placed on the west to mitigate heat gain, while the other three sides feature floor-to-ceiling glazing to take full advantage of the unobstructed surroundings.

Appropriate shading is provided by the sharply profiled slab covers with the deepest and widest overhang on the south side in the form of balconies with views. A series of zig-zagging ramps lead from the plaza level to the outdoor deck on the podium roof. A lofty atrium greets visitors upon arrival at the cycling culture museum and a grand stair between two oval exhibition halls leads up to the second floor. The Giant logo is subtly composed of perforations in the metal panels. The choice of aluminum panels draws inspiration from its use as the main material for bicycle frames. Careful geometric manipulation and analysis was followed by a series of mock-ups and inspections to ensure a satisfactory outcome.

Landscape design elements include flowing pebble paving patterns and a set of curved exterior stairs that complement the architecture.

The central plaza can be reached from the sidewalk via a pedestrian/cyclist bridge formed by z-shaped bent steel plates.

