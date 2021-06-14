Copy taken from 2021 entry: minus villa - minus

The project consists of 3 levels (2 levels on the ground and 1 level is underground) with an area about 500 sq m.

According to client requests, the design involves a suite for guest on the ground floor, 4 master bedrooms on the first floor, 2 pools (outside and inside the house) and a roof garden.

The idea follows a contextual architecture that inspired by vernacular texture of minus area in order to preserve the two trees on the site.

In order to illuminate the basement floor, a garden has been designed to integrate the connection between outside and inside the volume in addition to lighting.

In this project, we tried to emphasize the quality of the interior by creating an introverted form while creating privacy. A triangular piece on site plan, helped us to solve access between the landscape and building well. Although this form helped us in many cases, it has caused the challenge of connecting between levels.

To emphasize the feeling of comfort and freedom in life, a unique curved line has been created.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WAN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.