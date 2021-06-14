2021 WAN Awards entry: Taikang Community Xiang Garden - Jackson Teece

Taikang Community Xiang Garden project is located in Xiangjiang new district of Changsha in China. The development is one of a series of flagship Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) located in key cities throughout China. Taikang aspires to create world leading seniors communities that support local culture and provide the highest level of amenity for residents.

Our design ethos draws inspiration from the local landscape and architectural vernacular, establishing a sense of place and cultural connection. The clubhouse, central plaza and connecting walkways feature organically arranged timber colour columns which reference the local Yuelu Mountain forest, integrating the landscape and architecture to blur the interface with the natural environment. The consistent use of familiar materials; including local grey brick and traditional tile roof construction, acts as a common thread through the design providing a connection to local architectural vernacular to provide a connection and evoke a sense of nostalgia for the residents.

An engaging “folded roof” form identifies the entry to the site. This “folded roof” connects the collection of main clubhouse buildings which circle the central plaza, activating the heart of the community.

The main community club house and plaza are surrounded by smaller satellite communities serviced by secondary clubhouses, breaking down the development into smaller communities resulting in a comfortable walkable development.

This project consists of 252,000 sq m GFA within 131,600 sq m site.

The project is expected to complete stage one construction consisting of the main clubhouse and central plaza, hospital and three independent living buildings on 30/11/2021.

