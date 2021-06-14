2021 WAN Awards entry: Reynosa International Airport - Lenoir & Asoc

The new airport terminal building is located in the east of the city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Mexico, with access from the public plaza Periférico Porfirio Díaz. This building was completed in 2020 and inaugurated the 22 of February 2021, with a cost of $ 338 million pesos, approximately 16,958,643.00 dollars. These 7,538 sq m building is our conception of turning a transportation need of the city, into an architectural icon that serves not only as a business and progress on international communication, but also as a way to bring pride and a sense of belonging to the employees, the visitors and the citizens.

LeNoir & Asociados is an architectural firm, lead by the arhitect Alexandre Lenoir, and we distinguish for beginning the design process by fully acknowledging the clients and their needs, but also the context, such as geographic, historical, social, cultural, economic, and political, as the analytical guide to the environment.

That's why we worked with OMA´s multidisciplinary team for over a year, after winning the national invitation contest launched by the airline, covering everything from conceptual design to executive design.

This airport terminal is a sober but also an imposing building, anchored to the ground, but with an eye to the sky, that satisfies the needs of the city and the clients, providing a secure space with coherence in its function, and also on its form, acquiring a useful and aesthetic building of which we´re proud of.

