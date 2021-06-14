2021 WAN Awards entry: Funeral Home "Aeternitas" - Balcázar Arquitectos

Given the function of the building, the project presents a sober formal image with neutral colors that give a feeling of warmth and comfort. Counting on pedestrian walkways and green areas. Materials were used whose maintenance was minimal, as well as having thermal and acoustic properties appropriate to their environment and interior.

With 4 levels (basement, ground floor, first level, and overpass level), the project has a floor area of 1,731.69 sq m and a total constructed area of 4,952.86 sq m.

It has a total of 110 parking spaces located in the basement (15 spaces) and on the ground floor (90 spaces) with dimensions of 2.50mx 5.00m and 5 parking spaces for people with different capacities of 3.60mx 5.00m with streets of 6.00m wide circulation and maneuvering.

Energy efficiency: a large part of the energy demand is covered by photovoltaic panels; In addition to this, highly energy-efficient cremation ovens were implemented and all the lighting in the project is LED.

Reuse of wastewater: due to the amount of sq m of green area, the funeral home has a wastewater treatment plant, to reuse the treated water for irrigation and sanitary discharge.

