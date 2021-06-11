2021 WAN Awards entry: Leith Place - DCA Architects of Transformation

The Leith Place development in Tokoroa showcases Tokoroa’s qualities to the world, benefitting the community and increasing trade. The redevelopment includes 80 car parks, community event and artwork space, new public toilet building and bus stop with shelter.

Over 20,000 vehicles on average pass through Tokoroa daily. An independent economic report commissioned by the local council estimated that stopping 1% of motorists had an economic impact of $1.3M per annum to the small town. DCA saw the challenge of “how do we stop traffic?” an opportunity to be a catalyst for change and economic prosperity over the functional requirement of the project.

The design response focuses on creating two activation points – north and south. Talking pole artworks scattered throughout the town were collated into the south end, acknowledging Tokoroa settlers from many cultures.

The placement of the public toilets at the northern end of the site, in the formation of Mahutonga (Southern Cross star constellation) acknowledges how the constellation was used as a navigation tool by many cultures of people who have settled in Tokoroa. The toilets are exaggerated in height with timber shrouds. By night, powerful lights reflect off polished steel atop the shrouds, casting their light in patterns to the ground - akin to the stars of the Southern Cross.

DCA worked closely with cultural advisors from local Maori tribe, Raukawa, to develop a suitable design narrative. A pavement pattern weaves through the site specifically referring to a Pacifica culture.

