2021 WAN Awards entry: The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) | Phase 1C Redevelopment - Stantec Architecture Ltd.

Communities are facing significant increases in demand for mental health and addictions support. Working to address these challenges and transform lives is Canada’s largest mental health and addiction teaching hospital, the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH).

This journey began over 170 years ago when an asylum was built in the middle of a farmer’s field outside of the city of Toronto. It was surrounded by a stone wall built by patients that served to keep visitors out and patients in - a metaphor for the public attitude toward mental illness of the day. A century later, the city of Toronto had grown up around the hospital. Buildings were replaced with practical but institutional-looking concrete structures - the hospital was still an unwanted blemish. Fast-forward to today, and CAMH has now completed the third of its four-phased master plan.

Phase 1C engaged patients, families, and care teams in the design process to create spaces that support healing, social interaction, and a safe transition back into the community. Adding over 55,000 sq m to the site, the McCain Complex Care and Recovery Building – the heart of CAMH – includes public spaces like an auditorium and resource center with an adjacent garden. The seven-storey Crisis and Critical Care Building includes 235 inpatient units, a psychiatric emergency department, outpatient treatment, and exterior therapeutic spaces. A unique urban village which normalizes mental health treatment CAMH helps patients feel connected to their neighbourhood - not alienated from it—something everyone struggling with mental health or addictions deserves.

