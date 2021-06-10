2021 WAN Awards entry: Southwest Washington DC's E Street Evolution – Phase II, 555 E Street, SW - CityPartners – Geoffrey Griffis – ggriffis@citypartnersdc.com

555 E Street, SW is Phase II of Southwest Washington DC's E Street Evolution, which has fundamentally changed the look and character of a city block in the heart of Washington, D.C. Phase I transformed a contaminated parking lot into a 12-story building incorporating a state-of-the art fire station, a 214-room hotel, and retail. Phase II replaced the dilapidated, defunct fire station with 555 E Street, a sustainable and innovative building with 194 affordable and market-rate apartments, 10,000 sq ft of ground floor retail, underground parking, and a citizenM hotel. Once a profoundly underutilized site is now a vibrant new development that serves the community and the city of Washington DC.

The last 20 years has seen a transformation in Southwest DC, and 555 is an important part of that. Healing the scars of the Federal Government’s Urban Renewal program, which ravaged Southwest in the 1950’s, 555 is Southwest’s first residential development to be built north of Interstate 395 in nearly six decades. Certified LEED Gold, 555 was designed and built to meet rigorous environmental standards and to take advantage of the site’s views and proximity to the National Mall. The building brings varied uses, unique living opportunities, an active, 24-hour streetscape, and innovative architecture that breaks from the old and creates a new sense of place.

This development is a prime example of how a city can leverage its real estate assets to allow developers to turn underperforming sites into vital, tax producing, community-serving properties.

