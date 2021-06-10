2021 WAN Awards entry: Kindergarten at Henninger Turm - Meixner Schlüter Wendt

The new Stadtgärten am Henninger Turm residential quarter is being rounded out with a new-build childcare center designed by Meixner Schlüter Wendt. The childcare center is located in the heart of the quarter on the East-West promenade that leads from the historical Henniger Villa to the new Henninger Turm.

The underlying idea was to structure the building in folded topographical layers that conclude with a “roof world”. Alongside this resolution on the roof, two thermically enveloped levels provide play zones for different room layouts and heights. The result: a whole raft of different spatial situations. Key spaces are the central access zone and the covered walkways with their carefully differentiated designs and access staircases, that specially highlight the transition from inside to outside. To the south, the opening takes its cue from the large garden.

The building features two main stories and a roof story. It provides rooms for three groups of toddlers (0-3 years), three kindergarten groups (3-6 years) and two children’s groups (6-10 years) and can accommodate about 142 children in all.

