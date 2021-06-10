2021 WAN Awards entry: OCT Arts Center Shan · Space - Shenzhen Cube Architectural Design Consulting Co., Ltd

OCT Arts Center Shan·Space is located at Yangchun Lake District in Wuhan. The design gets the inspiration from the metasequoia glyptostroboides wood by the East Lake in Wuhan, which shows the metasequoia image of Wuhan.

The facade adopts the colored glaze glass and shows the metasequoia glyptostroboides wood by the East Lake through the "opposite" colored glaze printing. The architectural structure adopts the slender tree-shaped support pillar and forms an overall structural system along with the diagonal brace of the facade, and the triangle grid structure of the roof.

The dialogue between each factor and architectures and sites in the space will form a unique sense of location experience. Meanwhile, the architecture, as part of nature, blurs the border between the architecture and the surrounding wood through the exclusive texture of the metasequoia. The architecture grows naturally in the metasequoia glyptostroboides wood. The architecture is integrated with nature in the quickset hedge against light and shadow.

Under the whirling shadow of trees, the natural environment, and the architectural elements jointly build the space border; spaces are mutually permeated and overlapped, thus forming a vague space and building the abundant and multivocal spatial layers, and combining the architecture with the environment. People walk through it. The tree trunks and pillars are naturally strewn at random, thus forming the rich layers of light and shadow. People seem to walk among the metasequoia glyptostroboides wood; people, architecture, and nature are hereby integrated.

