2021 WAN Awards entry: Jiangnan Intangible Heritage Art Museum - Jiangnan Intangible Heritage Art Museum

Jiangnan Intangible Heritage Art Museum is located in Jiande Jiangnan Secret International Tourism Resort. The resort takes "nature, art and life" as its core soul and relies on the best preserved original ecological natural landscape in the Yangtze River Delta region to model beautiful scenery, cook delicious food and build beautiful accommodation. With the 22-km waterway of Fuchun River as the axis, the excellent scenery on both sides as the two wings, and the Sanjiangkou Group, Nanfeng Pagoda Group, Yandongguan Group, and Hulu Waterfall Group as the four cores, it drives multi-point interaction of ecological sightseeing, leisure vacation, cultural creativity, and sports experience.

From the perspective of Jiande's geography, history, humanity and intangible cultural heritage, this project integrates the intangible cultural heritage and contemporary art creation techniques, extracts the intangible cultural elements, and uses contemporary art as the creation method to innovate the intangible cultural heritage.

