2021 WAN Awards entry: Student Housing Regensburg - Behnisch Architekten, München

The area containing Regensburg’s former Nibelungen Barracks is notable for its extensive green spaces and beautiful old-growth trees.

For this site, near the city center and the university, Behnisch Architekten has constructed a residential complex for 204 students and intended to harmonize with the natural surroundings.

The skewed axial alignment of the elongated, five-story building allows the structure to keep distance from the existing oak. A newly created public footpath offers the main means of access and opens out onto a wide set of stairs near the entrance, leading down to a protected courtyard for events. The public communal areas on the garden level offer seating, a barbecue area, and other recreational amenities.

The residential units include a total of 204 beds located in 138 individual apartments, 17 shared spaces for two people, and 8 for four people. The access areas widen at specific points and open onto a central courtyard, allowing for natural lighting and ventilation.

Different color tones and graphic elements serve for orientation.

The individual student rooms, each with their own balcony, built-in kitchen, bathroom and wooden furniture are kept warm and tactile.

Heating is provided by finned tubes—mounted vertically next to the window frames - that have an integrated ventilation system, guaranteeing optimal air quality.

The exterior of the building is defined by the balconies’ play of light and shadow; the coloring inspired by the seasonal color changes of the trees. The slanting elements block the view to neighboring balconies while offering protection from the sun.

