2021 WAN Awards entry: Ping'an Lize Financial Center, Beijing - Shanghai JUND Architects Co., Ltd.

Art is the creative activity of white space. White space is a way of expression to create the artistic conception of traditional Chinese paintings. “There is a wonderland without painting”, and the blank space is not a vacuum. With it, extra meanings, tunes, and rhymes are presented. It relies on imagination to activate and awaken the audience’s imagination, realize artistic re-creation.

On the 22nd floor of Plot E01 of Ping'an Financial Center, covering an area of approximately 1,000 sq m. Currently, the life of young people is getting more and more diversified, especially art, which has become one of the indispensable seasonings.

Therefore, we'd like to introduce multiple art atmosphere into this office space to relieve the density and pressure in work places. Also, we hope to create a multi-dimension space with “blank” left as the clue to distinguish it from conventional office spaces focusing only on “efficiency”.

