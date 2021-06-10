2021 WAN Awards entry: Puntukurnu AMS Healthcare Hub - Kaunitz Yeung Architecture

This project builds on the practices more than a decade’s experience working with Western Desert communities to provide a state-of-the-art facility which is deeply rooted in place and imbued with humanity that engenders community ownership. It does so by cladding the building in rammed earth using earth from the site, incorporating art from female and male artists from the 5 communities, incorporating 150kW of photovoltaics that produce 100% of electricity when the sun shines (more than 85% overall) and landscaping with more than 4,000 endemic plants. This is central to physically representing the ethos of the client, increasing presentation rates, and placing wellness at the centre of community which imperative in the efforts to close the gap. Above all, this is achieved by genuinely involving Aboriginal people and respecting / reflecting people, culture, and Country. This was all achieved within the standard Commonwealth Government funding for similar buildings.

"This project was the result of extensive consultation by the architect with the community being part and parcel of the design of the building. They have a lot of input in what they wanted to see in the finished product. An example is how the Martu elders and others from all the four desert communities and Newman have been incorporated into the project. The outcome has been embraced by the community and been a great success with remarkably high presentation rates. This shows the community are comfortable here and enables PAMS to extend our wellness activities." Robby Chibawe PAMS CEO (Client)

