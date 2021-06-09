Enter now: British Homes Awards final deadline 30 June 2021

With categories ranging from interiors to landscaping, these awards give all those involved in housebuilding, home builders, developers, architects, housing associations and interior designers, the opportunity to demonstrate best practice and innovation to their peers and competitors.

There are multiple options to enter, from one-off builds to large developments and from planning process to interior design and judges will be looking for entries that demonstrate innovation in design and delivery, originality, value for money and essentially how a design brief has been brought to life.

Winning a British Homes Award is one of the best ways to gain exposure for your company, impress your peers and gain new clients and getting the lowdown on exactly what the judges are looking for is a great place to start in your bid to become a winner.

If you have a standout project which matches one or more items on our judges’ wish list below, then it’s time to submit your entry.

“Innovative use of space to create something that improves the lives of the people that use it.” Kunle Barker, COO, Melt Property

“Projects that demonstrate inventive design solutions making the most of a budget.” Félicie Krikler, Director, Assael Architecture

“Entries that take the industry in new directions and innovative use of sustainable materials.” Susie Rumbold, Creative Director, Tessuto Interiors

“The homes should be able to demonstrate a positive impact on its occupants, the local area and community and that they have transformed lives.” Teresa Borsuk, Senior Advisor/Architect, Pollard Thomas Edwards

“Winning entries will respond to context, seek to address the climate crisis and create a unique sense of place.” Isabelle Carter, Head of Landscape Architecture, Stride Treglown

“Any scheme, development or individual dwelling should be a complement for the surrounding area and integrated within it's unique locality and the nearby residential streets.” Daniel Grix, Managing Director, Gracewood Construction

Information and how to enter

The British Homes Awards recognises excellence in every aspect of homebuilding. To give everyone a chance to shine, there are 24 categories to enter celebrating everything from architectural and interior design through to build quality and innovation, one-off houses to major developments.

To be eligible, the home, scheme, or phase of the scheme entered for the award must have been completed since 1 June 2018.

Key dates

Final entry deadline: Friday 30 June 2021

Shortlist announcement: Late July 2021

Results to be announced: November 2021

Find out more about the awards categories and submit your entry online at www.britishhomesawards.co.uk.

Event Manager Georgia Baily is available to offer support and answer any questions. She can be contacted via georgia.baily@haymarket.com or on 020 8267 4431