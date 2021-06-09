2021 WIN Awards entry: Social Hall in Brewery Kocour - conversion - DOMYJINAK architects

The subject of the proposal is a conversion of the former ceramics space from 1912 into a social hall. The building has a progressive reinforced concrete structure and in 2007 brewing beer with the logo of Tomcat (Kocour) was started.

The main idea of the solution is the rehabilitation of the technical monument and its introduction in a new technical and operating function.

In the original ceramics space there was a pair of damaged "H" columns, which was replaced by rods - a free space for a hall with a capacity of 250 persons was created.The space of the hall is two-storey with an inserted gallery, a dance floor, a space for music production.The hall is accessible through the foyer where a steel footbridge made of glass-concrete blocks with a light ramp illuminating the bottle wall with the Kocour logo was installed.The interior of the hall is materially designed in an industrial atmosphere - concrete structures are completed with black iron galleries, railing from wire mesh, staircase with perforated Kocour logo.

The floor is made of fireclay brick, smooth concrete and oak parquet and tear plate on the gallery. In the designed space there are two bars with different atmosphere - the taproom is accentuated by "endless barley field", the upper bar is a digital display of beer bottles. The ceilings of both bars consist of suspended beer coasters of local beers. The hall is illuminated by factory windows and factory lighting, complemented by an orientation system with an industrial yellow-black hatch motif.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.