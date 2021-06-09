2021 WIN Awards entry: University of Pittsburgh Global Hub - Strada

The University of Pittsburgh sought an inviting space that would celebrate international cultures and spark interest in connection and exploration. Their site was 3,200 sq. ft. of under-utilized space on the first floor of Wesley W. Posvar Hall, a 1970s brutalist building on campus. The project was completed in August 2019.

The space was designed to give a sense of many cultures without directly connecting to any one, while providing opportunities for students to learn about programs abroad that match their interests.

The design team achieved this with a material palette that blends international influences, from plaster walls to woven wood baskets.

There are a plethora of interactive screens and display cases that educate users about various countries and opportunities abroad. The furniture selections and placement supports diverse functions, from day-to-day studying and conversation to large special events. The design team also added a communicating stair to fully incorporate the existing five-story lightwell.

In the interest of sustainability, the University of Pittsburgh sought to create the Global Hub in an existing, underutilized space, instead of building a new one with new materials. The design team minimized the amount of required demolition, thereby reducing construction waste. The space is lit with both energy-efficient LEDs and sunlight entering from the skylight above. The materials were specifically chosen with durability in mind, to guarantee their integrity for years to come in the heavily-used space.

