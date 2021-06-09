2021 WIN Awards entry: Happy Money Headquarters - Rapt Studio

Happy Money is on a mission to turn borrowers into savers by helping people pay off credit card debt, empowering them to establish a better relationship with money in the process. In 2019 they engaged Rapt Studio to solve their emerging workplace challenges brought on by their rapid growth, inviting us to design a multi-level headquarters that promoted the fundamental principles of happiness. In response, we prioritized connecting their various internal teams together and creating new opportunities for fun and synergy, all while bringing their playful, effervescent brand to life.

At 4,645 sq m, the bright Orange County office became the canvas on which we translated Happy Money’s newly refreshed visual identity into three-dimensional space. Across the office, bold graphic murals inspired by the brand’s iconography and colors wrap around walls, while custom art installations and curated framed prints inject bright hues.

At the heart of the office is All Hands with its wide bleacher stair bridging the first and second levels. Open and inclusive, it draws together employees throughout the workday. A custom mobile balances above as a nod to the old money scales used in banking.

Employees come together for dedicated play in a gaming area, while a space called Movement Experience is host to high-profile meetings that can easily flex to event hosting.

Happy Money's new headquarters exudes an optimism and cheerfulness that serves as an extension of their brand, affirming the strength of the Happy Money Movement.

