2021 WIN Awards entry: Togah - Joanne Motee

Togah design evokes the celebration of naked beauty, welcoming women from all walks of life. It’s a space that is encouraging, nurturing and designed to allow the clientele to feel exceptional in their own skin.

The design is sympathetic to the 1950s building where original angled glass creating curvaceous architecture is celebrated, sustainably untouched and complemented meticulously throughout the space. There’s an understated depth carved into the creation, present in the textured walls that surround the store that provide a blanket of European culture. The atmosphere created to reflect the client’s eclectic clothing ranges they curate.

At first glance, Togah is a women’s clothing boutique but at its heart, the store was created with a belief that all women should feel amazing while both buying clothes and after they have left with their purchase.

Considered materiality was key in achieving the mood the client desired for the 141 sq m of retail space. Each material selected to work together cohesively, but individually all materials also hold their own. Flesh tone nude tiles, textured woven wool carpet, linen, travertine, stone basins (within the adjoining Skin Lab) timber and bronze elements. A series of arches open from the main room a nod to the entries curved glass sparking a sense of curiosity while referencing the textured arches of a building at dusk on the Greek Islands.

Each detail was created to set the stage of which the product is worthy and the result is so much more than a boutique. Completed August 2020.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.