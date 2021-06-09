2021 WIN Awards entry: Grand Banks - Chris Shao Studio

To redeﬁne the glory of this historic British Neoclassical architecture, to recapture the elegance of its grace, to reform the sharpness of its demeanor. Chris Shao Studio was blessed to be the pursuer of these tasks.

The building needs to inherit the heritage from its original owner Brunner Mond (UK) Limited, one of the most powerful chemical industry empires in modern history. This time, we boned the space with a profound English green, accessorize it with gypsum cornice lining and a set of hale-toned wood surfaces.

Then, dressed it with Chinoiserie and Rococo style wall-covering, coated it with Houndstooth and other broad textured fabric. Like a sharp-dressed gentleman freshly steps out from a tailor’s.

The detailing of the hard decoration speaks the same language. Bronze emerges from the surface of steady wood and the edges of solid marble. These cuﬄinks and tie bar give a progressive modern touch of balance to this space.

On the soft decoration part, new sets of Postmodern furniture that has simple, geometric silhouette starts to dance with the classical aesthetics interior. The chemical reaction between the Neoclassical and Postmodern reveals striking diﬀerences and artistic harmony simultaneously.

And here it is, the Grand Banks. A dawn blossom plucked at dusk, an old tale composed to a new song.

