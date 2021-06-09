2021 WIN Awards entry: ANANTA JEWELRY - IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

For ANANTA JEWELRY’s rebranding, IF is in charge of interior design and environmental graphic, which are all based on definition of ‘ANANTA’ and its meaning ‘eternity’ in Sanskrit language. There is relativeness between name’s literal denotation and intertwined lines of brand’s infinity logo.

IF divides interior into five sections. ‘Lifestyle’ is space showcasing brand’s lifestyle jewelry line, combines luxury to upbeat spirit and playful gimmicks, causing the area to look less intimidating and more accessible. ‘Men’s’ is section displaying pieces designed for male users embraces simplicity by using materials in darker colors as black, navy blue, with white adding beautiful contrast to overall mood and tone. ‘Moment,’ is a zone for lifestyle jewelry products of customized styles and prices, is designed to embody fun and elegant sentiment. ‘Bridal,’ focus on wedding rings conveys feminism and dreamy, vivacious female spirit. ‘High Jewelry’ is a zone featuring products from which the brand is originated is still quintessentially sophisticated but friendlier and warmer.

For Interior space and environmental graphic design, IF uses color tone that corresponds with brand’s original and new corporate colors. From the front, overall mood looks livelier thanks to presence of blue and navy blue. Brown, which is brand’s original corporate color, is utilized together with white and decorative elements such as furniture.

IF uses raw yet smooth wall surface making space look less formal. Program planning is changed into open plan without any glass walls as partition making ANANTA’s more welcoming, accessible, and friendlier retail space and brand image.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.