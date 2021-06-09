2021 WIN Awards entry: Kensington Learning Space (KLS) - IF (Integrated Field Co.,Ltd.)

IF designed Kensington Learning Space by picking up on different methods of ‘play’ as concept. We combine types of play from open-ended play with predetermined rules, play with different possibilities under preset instructions including open-ended play with unlimited method allowing children to freely exercise their creativity.

Spaces are designed to be architecture within architecture and integrates 3 types of play through different architectural elements as spatial characteristics, functionalities, furniture and decorative details. Everything is realized to create environment that will complement and resonate with children’s learning experiences while being able to fulfill specific functional requirements including safety and physically proportional to height of users, which are children of different age groups. ‘Play-Based Learning’ is translated into every part of functional program. At reception area, visitors can sense organization’s philosophy through series of vertical laths used as flip board partition which can be adjusted and changed into different messages or images to correspond with activities, occasions or providing information.

Three stories inside space comprise of different types of classrooms. Each classroom is designed with flexibility. IF gets rid of any limitation that can obstruct children’s learning experiences, making space a safe ground where children are able to play, explore and learn different things from their very own intuition, creativity and nature. Studios for cooking and art class are designed to have learning environment encouraging students’ actual practice. Semi-outdoor swimming pool incorporating visual and physical presence of lines as elemental component creates mood with physical detail that takes inspiration from water ripples.

