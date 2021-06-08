2021 WIN Awards entry: KPMG Ignition - MCM

MCM was enlisted to create a 3,250 sq m Digital Innovation Centre for KMPG within their 15 Canada Square HQ in Canary Wharf.

The scheme is designed to create an inspirational space to foster co-creation & collaboration between KPMG and their clients using highly flexible and versatile environments with a strong focus on technology.

MCM & KPMG delved into the meaning of Digital Innovation and the purpose of the space itself - thinking through both the physical space, connection with other spaces, culture, its operations and more. Out of this the design drivers for the project were born; to be Disruptive not Conformist, Adaptable not Static, Function over Form not Form over Function, Surprising not Obvious and Approachable not Intimidating.

Completed in November 2020, KPMG’s Ignition centre is an impressive, sustainable, digitally-enabled workspace that invites collaboration and connection regardless of geographic limitations. A one-of-a-kind facility in the UK, it allows clients to explore new ideas. The users are thrilled with the space and have ranked Canada Square’s innovation centre over other ‘Ignition’ spaces as by far the most comprehensive in terms of its spaces, its quality of design and its adherence to its purpose.

While the Covid-19 pandemic has not allowed the space to be fully utilized it is clear that ‘Ignition’ has already proven to be a world-class centre for collaborative digital transformation.

