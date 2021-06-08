2021 WIN Awards entry: Nationwide - The Post Building - MCM

The Nationwide Digital Innovation Centre is a transformative 8,200 sq m space created for employees to innovate and develop digital platforms. The space is designed to put people at the heart of the business and create an employee and member experience that feels uniquely Nationwide. Through deep engagement with end- user groups it offers a healthy and diverse environment that provides choice, practicality and wellness.

The project team have created a space that feels familiar and unmistakably Nationwide, because of its branding and lived-in feel it creates a culture that makes people feel really welcome on the first visit.

Flexible. Ergonomic. Inclusive. Employees can choose how and where they work and the entire space is ‘grid wired,’ so that seating layouts can easily be reconfigured to meet future demands whether that is to suit sprint teams today or compliance teams tomorrow.

Although the impact of Covid has reduced the number of employees that have moved into the building, the feedback that Nationwide have had from people that are working in the building has been overwhelmingly positive. The design seems to have a genuinely uplifting impact on people’s wellbeing.

Nationwide’s Digital Innovation Centre has exceeded all expectations. It perfectly balances all of Nationwide’s needs – aesthetic, technical and practical – and paves the way for the company’s future aspirations.

