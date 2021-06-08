2021 WIN Awards entry: PwC Frontier - BDP

Frontier is a client facing hybrid of laboratory, office and collaboration space. The aesthetic is contemporary, urban, soft and welcoming, with an emphasis on biophilia – a space for humans, not machines.

The foyer uses an informal arrangement of circular pendants backed up by near invisible tuneable white linears integrated within the exposed services and soft acoustic panels. Lighting is integrated into the planter wall, bar, counters and shelving and gives an appropriate emphasis to signage.

The original ceiling was removed to expose existing services which required coordination. Good daylight at periphery of a deep plan office needed colour tuneable lighting and these programming cycles (along with an artwork) needed integrating with existing control.

A proportion of the floor plate was open plan. It needed to carry the theme whilst being cost effective and energy efficient, with flexibility to accommodate changing team structures. The large surface area of the circular pendants provided exemplary facial modelling to aid collaboration and a soft aesthetic.

Vertical illumination continues to be important for visual interest, apparent brightness and to avoid visual fatigue. A variety of techniques were used, including a wall light feature and visibility through to the kitchen area. This had an urban chic feel with contemporary pendants and finishes matching the quality of the kitchen materials, with integrated details for wall wash and plants.

A major feature of the scheme was the long meeting room corridor. The ceiling light feature was an edge lit dynamic installation with programming by artist “miriamandtom”.

