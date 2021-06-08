2021 WIN Awards entry: Student Centre, University College London - BDP

The new Student Centre provides a mix of learning settings, from individual study to group collaboration and social space; designed to be open and flexible.

With seven floors of flexible space in use 24 hours a day the design philosophy uses light to delineate areas, without recourse to dividing walls. All light is orientated towards the activities of the occupants and the furniture they use; what they are doing and when are they doing it, angled and distributed to best aid standing, sitting, reading or communicating. This orientation was then assessed according to access to daylight and whether it needed to be simulated or complemented.

The lighting has been rigorously coordinated with the architecture and integrated within the ceiling elements where possible, allowing the concrete ceilings to be visible and clutter-free. Lighting is concentrated on vertical surfaces to balance the daylight ingress and enable comfortable ease of adjustment around the building. A base level of 100lx is provided throughout, with ‘islands of light’ coordinated with the work areas, which are lit to a higher level.

Social spaces employ a more defined texture of light while feature pendants highlight areas of intimacy and shielded indirect optics enhance more relaxed working.

By placing lighting specifically where and when it is needed it saves up to 60% more energy than a traditionally lit space: popular and cost effective! This highly sustainable building achieved BREEAM Outstanding; an estimated 35% annual CO2 reduction saves 867.5 t CO2 over a 25 year design life.

