2021 WIN Awards entry: Tencent Beijing Headquarters - Woods Bagot

The new 7-storey Tencent headquarters is located at the Zhongguancun Software Park in Beijing, an innovation hub which is often dubbed as “China’s Silicon Valley”.

The 170,000 sq m workplace incorporates Beijing’s cultural identify into Tencent’s new headquarters in Beijing.

Tencent's new Beijing campus is designed to host a growing workforce of over 7,500 employees. The overall design solution is an innovative combination of Beijing culture; Beijing material texture; Beijing urban architectural context; global and high-tech brand image; unique and modern design methods, and the integration of space and high-tech.

The design intend was to incorporate Beijing cultural into the interior environment. Its seamless interior and architecture design creating comfortable, personalised, functional, green, and intelligent work-life + play + health working environment.

The design was based around the concept of “Co-Exist”, perfectly interpreted the principal of Tencent’s design vision: welcoming, personal, flexible, and sustainable.

Inspired by Beijing’s traditional architectural elements of gates, verandas and hutong community courtyards, the design team has created an eco-system of social, wellness and F&B destinations throughout the building, horizontally and vertically. Located next to key circulations, stairs, footbridges and atria with great access to natural light, the spaces are diverse (with varying social and privacy levels) and highly porous, promoting connections and team bonding, and directly reflecting Tencent’s core cultural values of collaboration, connectivity and innovation.

