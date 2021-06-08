2021 WIN Awards entry: Hong Kong Jockey Club: Happy Valley Clubhouse Extension - Concept i

The New Happy Valley Clubhouse is the core component of the clubhouse facility enhancement project to The Hong Kong Jockey Club’s clubhouse complex, “The Hilltop in the Valley”.

The new clubhouse comprises a twelve-story building. As part of an international collection of designers assigned to the project (one for each Level) Concept i was appointed as the Interior Designers for Level 7 of the complex. Level 7 conceived as a luxury “4 Generation” family dining and entertainment destination. The project requested two-family restaurants offering Provincial Chinese Cuisine and Authentic American Cuisine and a state of the art Children’s Play Zone. The Children’s Play Zone was required to be fun and offer meaningful Play and Learn activities for an age range of 4 to 12-year-olds.

The interior design for level 7 has drawn the concept of a valley. Valley@7 is an oasis of family enjoyment, culinary tastes and multi-generational leisure experiences and comprises four main experiential zones:

The Flow – Soft forms, sounds, sights, textures, smells and touches begin to inspire a sense of relaxation and escape. The Flow leads you deeper into the Valley, where you will find Trio, The Rock, and Magic Valley.

The Rock – An all-day dining venue that gives a fresh, edgy take on natural and healthy food with an educational spin.

Trio – A Provincial Chinese Restaurant that creates a culinary journey through the 8 Great Regional Cuisines of China.

Magic Valley – A fantasy landscape of edutainment and active play for children 4-12 years old.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WIN Awards is here.

We are very happy to offer support so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.

Last year more than 40 countries took part in the WIN Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific. And we saw some truly outstanding interior designs, take a look at the winners from last year here.