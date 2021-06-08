2021 WIN Awards entry: Mun x 2 - Concept i

Seacon Square, Bangkok’s 500,000 sq m mega-mall, unleashed 27,000 sq m of new, experiential retailing. It’s young; it’s fun, it’s totally Mun! Named after the Thai slang for something somewhat crazy, “Mun Mun” features cutting edge, individualistic retailing immersed in eye-popping arts and street culture. The total budget of the project was 3,500,000 GBP.

The north wing public area of Seacon Square was identified as a location to create a ‘Wow’ concept to suit new style retail activities, co-working spaces, interactive and immersive experience for young visitors. The existing department store would be retained; however, the public atriums, corridors and space delineation could be modified entirely across three levels to improve space character, circulation, visibility, function and appeal.

Concept i commissioned to conceive the new project and worked closely with Seacon to completely re-invent the space, design and food/retail/attraction program.

MUNx2 opened in August 2020 and is a remarkable new Experimental Retail zone. Creative street arts, interactive technologies and entertainment are infused throughout the space.

Munx2 is a “mash-up” of amphitheatres, stepped terraces, and hand’s on co-creative areas, all of which inspire social interaction, play and enjoyment.

MUN x2 comprises three levels, all interconnected and offering a unique theme and type of experience.

These are: MUN of Styles (L1) Interactive fashion. MUN Rak Lok (L2) celebrating organic products and farm life. MUN SandBox (L3) dedicated to Startups, Games and Models and anchored by the Thai Creative Design Center and Too Fast to Sleep.

