2021 WIN Awards entry: Runxuan Textile Office - A Curvilinear Building - Rationale International — Masanori Design Studio

Cotton, yarn and cloth, those materials set the tone of the space, presenting a pure environment with natural texture and form. The design draws on the pureness of white color, and interprets the production process of cloth in an architectural design language, extending the facade into the interior.

Get rid of other colors but only remain pure white, making the architectural form extending from the outside to the interior become the focus of sensory attention. The continuous and three-dimensional ceiling gives people an impressive sense of architecture in the space. As for details, the connection of ceiling, wall and column, as well as lighting jointly shapes the brightness and shade of black and white spaces.

From cotton to yarn, behind the cloth is the ancient textile culture, which is interpreted by designers in a space design language and integrated with modern building materials. Because of its relationship with nature, the client paid more attention to nature and the quality of raw materials.

On the left side are the reception room and two independent offices. The main problem is that there is no natural light and ventilation. In such context, the designers separated a passageway at the side of the three rooms, and made an "atrium" with a stretch ceiling and artificial light to solve the lighting problem. As the passageway connects the three rooms, when the back door of the reception room is opened, the wind can be directly introduced into the other two offices from the passage.

