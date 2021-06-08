2021 WIN Awards entry: New York Studio of Perkins & Will - Perkins & Will

We never expected to build and move during a pandemic, but that’s what was accomplished. From the start of the project, our New York Studio was set up as a continually evolving learning lab that both predicts and reacts to behavioral, cultural and technological change.

Our resilient design is a “future workplace” - a laboratory for new ways of collaborating, visualizing and producing responsive and exciting design solutions that make a difference for our clients, staff and the community.

The studio is located on the second floor of Nomad Tower, a space originally intended for retail with double-height windows. In this setting, the studio breaks “the fourth wall” with the streetscape below, allowing passers-by to engage with the creative process via project pin-up boards along the windows and a large LED screen, all visible from the outside. With very little separation, the designers and architects remain perpetually connected to and inspired by the city buzzing all around them.

Using raised floor systems, reconfigurable furniture, and demountable partitions, we created a resilient environment that adapts over time – giving staff the ability to manipulate their environment to support their process.

Sensors measure light, sound, temperature, and humidity in the space; not only for optimal wellness of the studio’s occupants, but also to help use the studio’s spaces in the most efficient and productive manner. Transformational biophilic design is integrated throughout, with bright light from the floor-to-ceiling windows, and a green oasis of hydroponic gardens to invite in wellness.

Completed: August 2020. Size: 18,000 sq ft



