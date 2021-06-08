2021 WIN Awards entry: Sui Han San You Restaurant - JG PHOENIX

It's a two-storey space, with a high ceiling on the first floor, which is a great advantage. JINGU PHOENIX adopted Tang-style wooden structures, beams and columns to construct the architectural framework, and utilized austere materials to create a magnificent elegance within the space.

At the entrance, a long sloping corridor creates a sense of occasion.

And a walnut column rises out from the waterscape, supporting the ceiling. Besides, it is connected with a desk surface, together constituting a geometric shape and functioning as a reception desk in the foyer.

The reception area at the lobby features a combination of Tang-style writing desk and bookcase, with the fragrance of books and an artistic ambience permeating the space. Making smart use of the height of the original space, the designers added a wooden structure to the ceiling, so as to lower the height of this area, eliminate the sense of distance from guests, and achieve the harmony and contrast of spatial proportions.

Architectures in Tang dynasty are characterized by perfect integration of strength and beauty as well as balance between rigor and magnificence. Such features were incorporated into the design of passages, where walnut columns were orderly arranged at the sides and linked to the ceiling. The design team adopted a minimalist style to interpret the mutual complementation between the parts and the whole. Based on a central symmetrical axis, they turned the complicated into simplistic, and used modern techniques and expressions to reshape the beauty of interior structures.

