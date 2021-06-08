2021 WIN Awards entry: Dongguan Baisihui SOHO Sharing Center - MYP DESIGN (HK)

With the increasing development of the market, various forms of sharing economy have emerged one after another. In addition to shared bicycles, shared cars, shared small KTVs, shared universal charging, etc. that everyone is in daily contact with, "shared space" is also slowly emerging as a new market model. In front of people.

Dongguan Kaida Technology Design Center Baisihui SOHO-"Sharing Center" is also born in response to the market, open to owners of SOHO apartments, integrating entertainment, leisure or business functions. It is public, but also has a certain degree of privacy.

Most of the purchasers of SOHO apartments are young people, who are willing to receive new things and look forward to a new lifestyle.

The existence of the shared center gives this group a wider exclusive world outside of their own small "apartment". For this space, the designer hopes to provide a young and energetic place. It does not need to be luxurious, but it should be culturally, aesthetically creative, and comfortable at the same time. It is suitable for young people and is suitable for all expectations. Young people who live in the moment.

