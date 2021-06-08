2021 WIN Awards entry: Qingdao Zhongzhou Bandaochengbang Sales Center - MYP DESIGN(HK)

Qingdao is a beautiful coastal city with the reputation of "Sailing City", According to the regional characteristics of Qingdao, the designer extracted the elements of "water" and "sailing" to form the cultural heritage of the project.

The ceiling uses stainless steel mirror to interact with the changing light, showing the general form of "water". The shape inspiration of art installation and sand table model comes from the shape of "sail", which makes the sense of beauty and the positive rising atmosphere of "sailing".

In the design, the designer's thinking about life is hidden. In the rich space, realize the relationship between yourself and the world. In the flow of time, concerned about the details of growth. The distinct deconstruction design technique, in the architectural structure, material and color levels and overlapping, let the space original abstract appeal, form a strong space atmosphere.

