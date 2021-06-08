2021 WIN Awards entry: KennaXu Gallery - DA Integrating Limited

The building, constructed in the 1990s within an old community, is the place where the gallery owner Kenna Xu spent his childhood. It carries his deep affection for Shenzhen, and also breeds his dream of establishing a contemporary art gallery that finds a foothold in the local area and pursues global visibility.

As approaching the project, the designers carefully thought about the relationship between the gallery and the old residential buildings surrounding it, and saw the possibility of establishing a deep connection between the gallery and people, nature and the city.

Based on site conditions, the team created open spaces and optimized landscape view, in order to inject home-like comfort and intimacy into the professional artistic space and integrate artistic aesthetics into real life.

The unique windows shake off traditional designs, and act as openings for conveying messages. Meanwhile, those structures bring in the daily chatter of residents, sounds of footsteps and birdsong from outdoor groves, which become background music for the art space. The gallery seems to grow here and closely integrates with the old community.

In order to create transparency, the design team carved out “frames” on facades to match with all-glass partitions, which also help introduce sunshine, trees, flowers and birdsong into the interior. In this way, the design realizes perfect integration of art and five-sensory experiences.

