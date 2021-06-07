Haymarket Media Group buys Rockcliffe Limited

Partnerships Bulletin is now in its 26th year, starting out as a small newsletter published by conference organisers SMi before being acquired by Amanda Nicholls in 2005. Since the acquisition, the company has expanded into conferences and awards, bolstered by the acquisition of the Public Private Finance (PPF) brand from Centaur Media in 2009. The Awards has continued to grow under its new name, Partnerships Awards, and attracts more than 750 people to recognise and reward the best in public private partnerships (PPPs) in London each year.

The business also expanded geographically, launching the Americas-focused P3 Bulletin in 2013 and the New York-based P3 Awards three years later. Both have grown significantly, and the annual Awards are now a mainstay in the P3 industry calendar.

The brands continue to lead in news and analysis of the PPP industry with two quarterly magazines, websites and the Projects Bulletin database covering global PPPs at all stages. The launch of sector-specific special reports covering higher education, Net Zero and handback has further expanded coverage of the industry.

Business Director Amanda Nicholls, Managing Editor Paul Jarvis and the rest of the team will move with the brands.

Speaking about the acquisition, Amanda Nicholls said: “Having run the publications for over 16 years it was very important to find the right home for Partnerships Bulletin and P3 Bulletin and I am genuinely delighted that we have found that home at Haymarket. Its global foothold with offices in New York and Hong Kong will be a huge boost to increasing the coverage of the editorial and events portfolio and the team and I can’t wait to join the Haymarket team and continue to build both brands and become a key publication within the division.

“Our strong relationship with the global PPP industry and the organisations within it has been a source of great pride to both myself and the team and we are very excited to continue to work with our partners and supporters at this next stage of Partnerships and P3 Bulletin’s life.”

Haymarket Business Media’s Chief Commercial Officer Serena McMahon commented: “The addition of the Partnerships and P3 Bulletins, along with the Partnership Awards and P3 Awards, to our Energy & Environment portfolio helps solidify our position in the global built environment sector, strengthening our commitment to serving high value, data and information services as well as market leading live events, to our clients and audiences.”