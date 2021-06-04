Corporate social responsibility, volunteering, mentoring and how to be a good neighbour

Kimberly Dowdell works with HOK’s Chicago studio’s leadership team on strategic business development and marketing initiatives and is a mentor to the firm’s emerging leaders.

In 2021, Kimberly joined the board of directors of the Architects Foundation, the philanthropic partner of the American Institute of Architects (AIA), as well as the board of the Chicago Area Central Committee (CCAC), which works to shape the city’s growth, equity and quality of place. She has been a board member of Ingenuity Chicago, which increases arts education access, equity and quality, since 2019.

As the immediate past president (2019-2020) of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA) and a 2020 AIA Young Architects Award recipient, she was recognised for her activism efforts by Architectural Record’s 2020 Women in Architecture Awards program.

Kimberly is a member of the Urban Land Institute and initiated the concept behind Social Economic Environmental Design, an organization that she co-founded in 2005, and was a “40 Under 40” honoree in both Crain’s Chicago Business and Crain’s Detroit Business. In 2019, Kimberly delivered the 19th Annual Dunlop Lecture at the Harvard Graduate School of Design.

