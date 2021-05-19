Peterborough City Council approve Glenn Howell Architect’s activity centre

  1. Glenn Howells Architects
Nene Park Trust’s plans will create the year round, all weather Lakeside Activity Centre in Ferry Meadows, UK, which will include one of the country’s largest Clip ‘n Climb arenas suitable for all ages and an Olympic standard climbing facility

The proposals also include a natural-themed indoor toddler play area, an additional café and private hire spaces for community groups, and is also expected to create 31 new jobs.

Designed by Glenn Howells Architects, the plans have been developed to support Nene  Park Trust’s 10 year strategy to become the region’s favourite park by creating improved  leisure, recreation, cultural and environmental offers for the city all year round; focusing on indoor facilities will complement the many well established outdoor activities across the park.

Lakeside Activity Centre will be located next to and share a site with the existing Nene Outdoors watersports and activity centre, creating a defined hub of sport, play, recreation and leisure in an easily accessible area, well away from the more sensitive nature rich areas of the park.

The plans will also improve the biodiversity and natural habitats in that area of  the park by substantially increasing the number of trees and canopy cover, as well as  creating attractive landscaping and bird and pollinator friendly planting. The scheme has  been developed from the outset to ensure net gain for biodiversity and identified additional  opportunities for this throughout. 

Nene Park Trust’s masterplan focuses on many other areas including nature’s recovery and  placing visitors first. As well as planting new trees throughout the park, the trust has also further supported wildlife through the provision of tern rafts, bug hotels and Sand Martin boxes.   

