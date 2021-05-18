  1. Cousins x Ekkist
    Click image to expand

    Cousins x Ekkist

  2. Elli Farrant Architect © Twenty Minute Commute
    Click image to expand

    Elli Farrant Architect © Twenty Minute Commute

  3. Graeme Nicholls Architects & Secchi Smith
    Click image to expand

    Graeme Nicholls Architects & Secchi Smith

  4. HomeForest
    Click image to expand

    HomeForest

  5. Mole + Darc Studio
    Click image to expand

    Mole + Darc Studio

  6. New Normal
    Click image to expand

    New Normal

  7. O'Donnell Brown
    Click image to expand

    O'Donnell Brown

  8. Origin 3 Studio
    Click image to expand

    Origin 3 Studio

  9. OutsideIn
    Click image to expand

    OutsideIn

  10. Playhouse
    Click image to expand

    Playhouse

  11. REMI.C.T Studio
    Click image to expand

    REMI.C.T Studio

  12. Soffit Collective
    Click image to expand

    Soffit Collective

  13. studioshaw
    Click image to expand

    studioshaw

  14. Team Wobble
    Click image to expand

    Team Wobble

  15. Threefold
    Click image to expand

    Threefold

  16. Ukuaji
    Click image to expand

    Ukuaji

  17. Workhome Project
    Click image to expand

    Workhome Project

of

The Davidson Prize shortlist revealed

Georgina Johnston
6 hours ago

Architects collaborate on rethinking ways of living in a post-pandemic world and the shortlist features a broad range of new ideas for homes, neighbourhoods and communities

The Davidson Prize announced 18 on its shortlist for its inaugural edition; responding to the theme of Home/Work, 55 entrants imagined innovative solutions for living and working in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. 

The inaugural theme of ‘Home/Work – A New Future’ is prompted by the urgent need to reassess how people may want to live and work post-pandemic. Many businesses have already adopted hybrid working models as research indicates that most desk-based workers want more choice in future to work from home. But the typical home doesn’t meet the requirements to work comfortably, and redesigning domestic spaces for work is a more complex brief than simply choosing the right desk and chair. Architects demonstrate how homes and neighbourhoods can be more adaptable for more varied modes of working. 

Among the 2021 shortlisted entries, recurring themes included hyperlocal, community based solutions that aim to combat feelings of social isolation, with approaches ranging from adaptive typologies in urbanism to new planning and development models. Other themes included biophilia, natural light and wellbeing, retrofit and modular solutions for the separation of work and living, and the occupation of in-between spaces for work, in and around buildings and out on the streets.

The 2021 Shortlist:

Cousins & Cousins x Ekkist: Onni

Elli Farrant Architects: 20-Minute Commute

Graeme Nicholls Architects & Secchi Smith: The Live, the Work and the Wardrobe

HomeForest: HomeForest

Mole + Darc Studio: The Module

New Normal: Com-View-Nism

O'Donnell Brown: Tea Time

Origin 3 Studio: The AntiPODy

OutsideIn: OutsideIn

Playhouse: Camera Lucida

REMI·C·T Studio: The Work/Home Ecosystem

Soffit Collective: Part N

Studioshaw and Finn Thomson: To Work on Common Ground

Team Wobble: A Stitch in Time

Threefold + The Liminal Space: Shifting Perspectives

Tonkin Liu: Work Outside

Ukuaji: A Framework for Local Growth

Workhome: Two-Door City

To see the shortlist submissions, please follow here. 

At the next stage The Davidson Prize jury panel will select three finalists from the shortlist. The panel comprises Alison Brooks,Thomas Heatherwick, Michelle Ogundehin, Narinder Sagoo, and Sonia Solicari. Finalists will be given £5,000 to develop their ideas in the form of a visual media presentation. The Davidson Prize overall winner will be announced in June 2021 and will be awarded a £10,000 prize. 

Key Facts

Architecture Interior
Commercial Education Education and Learning Future Projects Housing
United Kingdom London
Design Winner
Registered user-only content

Want to submit your project to World Architecture News?

Contact The Team