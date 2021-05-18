Foster + Partners transform Madrid’s former gas plant into eco friendly office

With more than 10,000 sq m of new office space, the project will unify a unique mix of private and public land with green landscaping that extends all the way to the adjoining Méndez Álvaro metro station.

Originally built as a natural gas plant built in 1905 and that supplied energy to the surrounding areas, the building had fallen into disuse until Acciona acquired it in 2017.

The new proposals will conserve more than 10,000 tonnes of brick, rehabilitating the building envelope and the soaring interior volume. The introduction of a series of stepped floors creates terraces sheltered under the historic roof. Made from timber sustainably sourced from local forests, the lightweight structure allows for spatial flexibility, while also integrating lighting, ventilation and other services within. The timber structure will save more than 1,000 tonnes of CO² and is recyclable and demountable.

A central skylight brings natural light to the interior, reducing the need for energy consuming artificial light while also incorporating silicon plates that generate electricity. The choice of natural and recycled materials such as timber is not only sustainable but also contributes to a biophilic environment. Recent studies have shown that the use of natural materials in working environments improves wellbeing and productivity.

Taking advantage of Madrid’s temperate climate, the project includes a new courtyard within which is a new ground floor space with a garden roof. This leads to a large 10,000 sq m park with 300 trees with outdoor working spaces and areas for informal meetings sheltered by a green canopy of trees. Local species have been carefully selected to reduce water consumption, which will come from recycled sources.