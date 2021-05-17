Converting offices to residential buildings in a post covid world and best practice when working in an unfamiliar environment

Nancy Ruddy is a one of the Founding Principals at CetraRuddy Architecture, an award winning global architecture and interior design firm, founded in 1987.

She is actively engaged in design education and is an industry spokesperson on design innovation. Nancy holds a Bachelor of Arts in Architectural History from New York University, studied architecture at City College of New York and serves on the Board of Trustees for Baruch College’s Newman Real Estate Institute. She is also a member of the New York Public Library’s Real Estate Council and has served as a Board Member for the National Association of Women Business Owners.

Her honors include "100 Women Leaders for the 21st Century" by Real Estate Weekly and the Association of Real Estate Women; the Career Achievement Award of the School of Architecture of the City College of New York and has been inducted into the Interior Design Hall of Fame.

The podcast series is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. So follow, download and join us as we look into the world of architecture and interior design. If you want to give us feedback on these podcasts or get involved please do contact us via waneditorial@haymarket.com.

All the information about how to enter the 2021 WAN Awards and WIN Awards can be found at www.wanawards.com and www.worldinteriorsnewsawards.com. Last year more than 40 countries took part in the Awards with strong showings from Europe, the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

We are very happy to offer support with entries for the Awards so please don’t hesitate to email Shakira Browne, Senior Event Manager with any questions at shakira.browne@haymarket.com.