2021 WAN Awards entry: 17150 Yonge Street - WZMH Architects

17150 Yonge Street is a new publicly accessible office building and courthouse situated in Newmarket, Ontario and designed by WZMH Architects for York Region Municipality. The recently completed building is linked by a new bridge to the adjacent existing Administrative Centre. The building design is focussed on user experience and sustainability.



One of the central features of the building is an 8 storey atrium facing Yonge Street which fills the entire building with light and provides views to the adjacent floodplain and beyond. The atrium also serves as a central wayfinding element creating a calming environment for staff and visitors. A large living wall spans the entire height of the atrium. Return air is cleaned through plant materials and filters to improve the indoor air quality for occupants.



WZMH designed the building to look as contemporary as possible to reflect the age in which it is constructed. The exterior is designed with curtain wall, clear and fritted glass, concrete and metal panels.



The program and business plan demonstrated that consolidating York Region satellite departments into one new building would result in financial savings, greater collaboration between departments and efficiencies for the public accessing their services. Linking the new building with a bridge to the existing Administrative Centre created a "civic campus" and a central node for public services in the area.



WZMH looked carefully at which spaces required the most public access and located them on the lower levels of the building to simplify public access and circulation.

