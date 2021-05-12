Singapore’s first sustainable residential waterfront property with a floating deck

The new sustainable residential development will combine striking urban architecture with the opportunity to reconnect with nature and appreciate marine biodiversity.

Located in the HarbourFront and Keppel Bay precincts alongside the historic King’s Dock, the new development aligns with government plans to transform the Greater Southern Waterfront into a new major gateway for urban living.

The sustainable, next generation luxury development will comprise 429 apartments in 10 buildings and is due for completion in 2024. The ‘urban village’ is set to be made up of diverse building types and will provide an abundance of green spaces and exceptional views. More than 65% of the total units were sold during its launch weekend in early 2021, making it a major commercial success.

Green spaces are central to the overall design of The Reef at King’s Dock, with a central garden promenade connecting all of the buildings’ entrance lobbies and lush vegetation creating green buffers for the ground floor residential units. A full range of landscape amenities, sky gardens, pavilions, a tennis court, a dry and wet children’s play zone and a fitness zone will provide a host of leisure options to residents, while the landscape between the buildings and on the Sky Gardens is kept quiet, with most activities located at the edges and on the pontoon.

The Reef at King’s Dock will be Singapore’s first residential property with a floating deck, bringing marine biodiversity directly to residents’ doorsteps. The 180 m floating deck, with its swimming pools, sun decks, and underwater marine viewing area, provides unique recreational and biodiversity experiences for the residents.