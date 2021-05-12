How to win a WAN Award

Pictured top left, clockwise: KenMackay; Haobo Wei; Mokena Makeka; Chiara Domenici; Kishore Varanasi; Kentario Ishida; Eva Jiricna; Raymond Hoe; Eva Sue; Ann Lau.

Winning a prestigious industry award is a fantastic achievement for any company – it raises your profile among peers, opens the door to new customers and gives your team a huge boost. To inspire talented architects, both large and small, to enter the WAN Awards 2021, we spoke to our panel of international judges and asked their advice on how to craft a winning submission. Follow their tips on what makes an impressive entry and you stand a great chance of showing off your own WAN Award this year.

What should I include in my entry?

“Tell a great story and communicate this well with good drawings and well-curated photos that best represent your design ideas. The jury wants to be excited, intrigued, moved, surprised or feeling the joy.”

Ann Lau, Director, Hayball, Australia

“Ensure that the project submission has illustrated the relevant values of the brief in terms of culture, innovation, sustainability, zero carbon and placemaking.”

Ken Mackay, MacKay & Partners, UK

“Show us your architectural design in a very clear and simple way, so we understand your idea immediately.”

Kentaro Ishida, Principal, Kentaro Ishida Architects Studio, Japan

“Use your photos wisely. The right image should bring us into the very heart of your project and show how people use the space. We want to know what we'd be enchanted by if we were able to visit.”

Eva Sue, Principal, Woods Bagot, Australia

“You are going to be looked at by judges from different avenues of life, different countries and with different views. The visual material has to communicate your intention and strengths in a simple and understandable manner.”

Eva Jiřičná, AI DESIGN, UK and Czech Republic

What makes a winning entry?

“A winning entry always has the following features in common: Conceptually bold. Clear and compelling. Visually transcendent. Fantastic yet plausible. Brave. Beautiful with purpose.”

Mokena Makeka, Principal, Dalberg Advisors, South Africa

“We have to consider the quality of the architecture, the sustainable and responsible approach of the design, the attention to detail and the harmonious integration of the architecture into the environment.”

Chiara Domenici, Director, Chapman Taylor, Italy

“It should reflect a contemporary humanistic approach together with the inheritance of tradition. It should have a positive impact on the community and reflect environmental coordination and sustainable development.”

Haobo Wei, Chief Architect and Founding Partner, West-line Studio, China

“The entry that provokes and challenges my design preconceptions the most would take my winning vote.”

Raymond Hoe, Director, Scott Brownrigg, Singapore

“The project should teach something new, address contemporary challenges of equity and resilience and re-examine boundaries of influence. It should also delight and inspire, drawing the interest and admiration of residents and visitors alike.”

Kishore Varanasi, Principal, Director of Urban Design, CBT Architects, USA

It’s crucial to remember that judges won't see your building in person, so giving them a strong visible impression is key to success, backing this up with relevant drawings and images. A winning entry must tell the story of your project, taking the judges through your design process and showing how obstacles were overcome along the way, with an firm eye on sustainability and how the building serves the community. As Shivani Gour, Studio Director, Associate at Gensler in India, says: “The purpose of design is to improve life – so it has got to be life at the centre of the discussion and how the design solution serves it in the best way.” Good luck!