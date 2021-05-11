Six reasons to enter the 2021 WAN Awards

The 2021 WAN Awards will celebrate and reward the most innovative and visionary architects working across the globe today.

In what’s been a challenging year for everyone, WAN is proud to recognise achievements across 38 diverse categories, including Sustainable Energy Use, Small Spaces, Colour in Architecture and Architect/Practice of the Year.

World Architecture News editor Alison Carter says: “Despite the current challenges as the world grapples to manage the pandemic, the WAN Awards shine a light forward to promote the outstanding work of innovative and imaginative architects worldwide.”

The final deadline for entries is 4 June 2021, so there’s still plenty of time to take part. If you need a little nudge, here’s six reasons why you should enter.

1. Everyone’s welcome

The WAN Awards are truly equitable and entries across the 38 categories can be large or small from anywhere in the world. Whether you’ve helped to build stadiums, libraries, schools, galleries, restaurants, airports, hotels or mixed-use spaces, there are opportunities to showcase work across every sector.

2. You’ll gain international recognition

Showcasing your projects on an international scale will affirm your position as a true leader in architecture. WAN is seen by a global audience of more than 450,000 unique website visitors and a social media following of more than 1.3 million, so even just entering the awards will expose your work to new audiences. All entries will appear on the website and winners will have an article written about their project, describing why it’s the best in its category.

3. It’s great for business

Putting yourself forward for an award is a great benchmarking opportunity in itself. It’s a chance to look at how your competitors are doing things better, and decide how you can improve your business in the future. Even being shortlisted for an award is great PR and a winning entry can boost your brand awareness and impress new clients.

4. You get to network with the best

By entering the WAN awards, your work will be seen by a panel of influential judges, which offers an unprecedented opportunity for networking – many past award winners have gone on to collaborate with some of our esteemed panel. Confirmed companies in the judging panel for 2021 include Benoy, HawkinsBrown, Grimshaw, Reiach and Hall, Weston WIlliamson, FXCollaborative, Aukett Swanke and Gensler.

5. Sustainability is rewarded

Sustainability is perhaps the hottest topic in architecture and careful consideration of materials and energy use is now a must for every project. Many of the awards categories recognise efforts to push sustainability as far as possible and reward examples of corporate responsibility. It’s a chance to share information globally, learn from peers and apply best practice as we continue to face the challenge of climate change in the future.

6. Your staff will thank you

Winning an award does wonders for staff morale, wellbeing and motivation – give your firm something to be proud of and get them involved in creating your entry. After a year of ups and downs, it’s never been a better time to look back, recognise all of your team’s hard work and celebrate.

If you would like to enter this year’s WAN Awards, visit wanawards.com where you’ll find all the information you need to prepare your entry, including a full list of awards categories