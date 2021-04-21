California’s aged abode adapted into a modern home by Maydan Architects

At 2,781sq ft, the four bedroom, five bathroom home spans the entire first floor of an apartment building in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood.

The interior was stripped down to the bare studs with only the shell of the floor maintained. Tasked with emphasising the views surrounding the building, which had been obstructed in the home’s former compartmentalised, maze-like layout, the designers created a 900 sq ft open space that encapsulates the kitchen, living room, and dining room. Views of the San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge are visible from each space in this communal area, which is well-suited for hosting family and guests.

Challenged by the owners’ desire to fit amenities such as four bedroom suites, and a private office into a limited space, Maydan Architects prioritised multifunctionality for every room. The team designed a four panel glass wall that can be closed to cordon off the kitchen for cooking and opened to connect those in the living room to those in the kitchen when desired. The designers also included a concealed Murphy Bed in the warm and homey library, allowing for the space to serve as a guest bedroom when needed.

Drawing on a theme of “angles” for the design scheme, the designers playfully incorporated angular features throughout the space, including with a custom Corian bookcase with diagonal shelving in the library that is visible upon entering the home, additional bookcases by B&B Italia, the desks in the children’s bedrooms, the mirror storage units by Boffi in the primary bathroom, and the light fixture over the dining table.

Maydan Architects also custom created the kitchen island fashioned with a diagonal motif, the slanted legs for the desks, and the shelving in the children’s bedrooms, as well as the shower pans, vanities, and cabinets. One of the standout spaces in the home celebrating angles is the dining room, featuring a white dining table by the Italian brand Porro and sparkling chandelier set against a striking wall clad in dark ceramic slabs.